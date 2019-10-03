Reel-y special event for pupils at Bearsden and Milngavie schools

Youngsters will be putting their best feet forward at a reel-y special event this week.

Bearsden and Milngavie Primary Schools Scottish Country Dance Festival 2019 takes place in Milngavie Town Hall on Friday, October 4 – starring a host of jigging juniors from the local area.

The event – for P7 pupils – is now in its seventh year and is aimed at encouraging social skills, cultural awareness and fun, healthy exercise.

After the opening ceremony on Friday morning, involving Councillor Andrew Polson, Joint Leader of the council, local piper Iain Smith will lead representatives from each school into the hall, displaying their school banner.

Schools due to take part include Mosshead, Baljaffray, Craigdhu, Castlehill, Baldernock, Bearsden, Killermont, Milngavie and Clober primaries.

All schools involved will take part in five core dances together and two nominated dances individually, with music being provided by the talented John Carmichael and his Scottish dance band.

Experienced practitioners from New Kilpatrick adult dance class have been helping pupils to prepare for the festival.

Event organiser Walter Proven said: “In previous years, the children have thoroughly enjoyed the day whilst gaining important social and cultural skills. I am looking forward to seeing everyone get involved in the 2019 festival.”

The event is linked to the popular Bearsden Festival, which connected community, arts and mental health with a packed programme in May.