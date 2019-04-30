Progress on plans for three new nurseries in Milngavie, Kirkintilloch and Bearsden

Planning applications have now been lodged for three new early years facilities in Milngavie, Kirkintilloch and Bearsden.

East Dunbartonshire Council and its delivery partner Hub West Scotland, via architect Holmes Miller, has lodged planning applications for the new early years centres on the sites of the former St Joseph’s Primary School in Milngavie, the land across from Kirkintilloch Police Office at Southbank Marina and the former Brookwood Library in Bearsden.

Over the coming weeks the applications will be considered by the Council’s Planning Service before referral to the Planning Board for a decision.

The planning applications can be viewed online at www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk They can be accessed from the home page by selecting ‘Planning’. Click on the ‘planning application and planning applications’ search and enter the application reference number TP/ED/19/0239 for Milngavie, TP/ED/19/0238 for Kirkintilloch, TP/ED/19/0237 for Bearsden.

There are also plans to extend Killermont Primary School and Nursery Class which are outlined within application TP/ED/19/0154.

Anyone who would like to inspect the applications in person can view them from Monday- Friday between 9am - 5pm at Southbank House, Strathkelvin Place, Kirkintilloch, G66 1XQ. A Duty Planning Officer will be available every day from 10am – 1pm to help with queries.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said, “I would encourage residents to take an interest in the development of the new nurseries and the investment being made in our communities to deliver the Scottish Government’s 1140 hours nursery provision. If anyone would like to view and comment on the proposed designs, they can do so via the Council website.”

Should you wish to make comments, please email planning@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or send them to the above address.