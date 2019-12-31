Olympian talks healthy eating

Olympic bronze medallist, Lauren Gray, visited Milngavie Primary School as part of Aldi’s partnership with Team GB to help children to learn about the benefits of fresh and healthy food.

The visit came about following Aldi’s recent store opening in Milngavie.

Team GB curling star, Lauren, delivered an inspirational assembly addressing the benefits of eating healthy food and exercising. Lauren talked to the pupils about her experience of the Olympics and took them through her challenging training regime as an Olympian.

The children also got the chance to hold Lauren’s impressive bronze medal.

The Olympian presented a donation of fresh fruit and snacks to the school, courtesy of the new Aldi store at West Retail Park.

The school visit comes as part of Aldi’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh, which hopes to inspire 1.2 million school children aged five to 14, to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Aldi Store manager, Andrew Sweeney, said: “Since opening the Milngavie store in November, we’ve had a really successful couple of weeks. It’s been great to meet more of our new customers. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support a local primary school through our partnership with Team GB.”

Lauren added: “I’ve had a fantastic time with the children, they were an absolute delight. It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire them to keep active and try different sports.”

In addition to supporting Milngavie Primary, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Milngavie to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in their community, to receive regular donations of surplus food from the supermarket.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to five days a week.

Any charities in Milngavie that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Aldi’s presence in Scotland, showing its ongoing commitment. Recognised for its strong relationships with suppliers and an aim to increase its range of quality Scottish products from 400 to more than 450 by the end of 2020.