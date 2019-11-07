Milngavie pupils through to UK final of top school quiz

A team of first and second-year pupils from Douglas Academy in Milngavie are celebrating after winning the West of Scotland heat of a school quiz.

The Kids’ Lit Quiz took place at the High School of Glasgow, testing pupils’ knowledge of literature.

After 10 rounds of questions and a nail-biting finish, the winning team of Catherine Madsen (S1) and Archie McGhee, Orla Kearney and Catherine Brockie, (all S2) finished on 89 points with Douglas Academy’s second team not far behind in a very creditable 5th place.

They now go forward to UK Final in London on December 4, which they previously reached in 2013 and 2016.