Millersneuk parents are class act as £13k raised for school

The Parents’ Association at Millersneuk Primary School at Lenzie raised an incredible £13,786 for classroom equipment last year.

Members of the Association, including River City star Jordan Young and BBC weather presenter Gillian Reilly, handed over the big cheque recently to head teacher Greg Caldow.

The money has been used to buy new Interactive Teaching Boards for classrooms.

Mr Caldow said:”This is a phenomenal amount of money.

The Parents’ Association are an extremely hard-working group of parents who give up their time to support the school and do an incredible job.

“These purchases have an incredible impact on learning and teaching within the classrooms and the children are loving using them.

“It is amazing that over the course of two years the Parents’ Association will have raised enough money to buy enough boards for every classroom!”

He added: “Millersneuk Primary is a real family community and the parents and children work in close partnership to raise funds for the school.

“The money raised makes such a difference to the school and I would like to thank everyone for all the time and effort they put in to make fundraising so much fun and so successful.”

Pictured from left, Greg Caldow, Mandy Gardner (Parent Association Treasurer); Jordan Young, Gillian Reilly and Kirsteen Naismith (Parent Association).