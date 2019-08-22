Lenzie owner wanted! Violin unearthed by builders at former primary school

A developer converting the former Lenzie Primary School into luxury apartments wants to reunite a violin with its rightful owner – and ther’s no stringe attached!.

Discovered at the school, the violin and dark green case were unearthed when the building was being prepared for refurbishment.

Colin Jack, Scottish Regional Director for All Saints Living builders said: “This has been quite an unusual find.

“Given that the development was formerly a school, we don’t know if it belonged to the music department or a pupil.

“We are asking anyone who attended Lenzie School to get in touch, so that we can reunite the violin with its owner.”

Colin added: “We have also posted a picture of the violin on our Twitter and Facebook accounts and hope that others will share this too.

“We really want this musical story to end on a high note! Anyone with any information relating to the violin is asked to contact us.”

The new development, called Moncrieff View, features 11 new build apartments in the original school building and a further nine in an adjacent three-storey extension.

The two and three bedroom apartments benefit from a number of original features including the staircases, sash windows and brickwork.

The development is proving popular and so far has generated more than 900 enquiries.

If you have an information on the violin, call 0191 211 4130 or email info@allsaintsliving.com