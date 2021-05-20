Kirkintilloch: New Lairdsland Early Years Centre opens

Lairdsland Early Years Centre

It is the second centre to open this month, following on from Oakburn Early Years Centre in Milngavie which opened on 10 May.

The new centres are part of East Dunbartonshire Council’s commitment to deliver on the Scottish Government’s requirement for additional hours of early learning and childcare.

A third centre in Bearsden is due to open soon.

From August, all three and four-year-olds, as well as eligible two-year-olds in Scotland, will receive 1140 hours of early learning and childcare each year, almost doubling the original allocation of 600 hours.

Lairdsland Early Years Centre has 95 places for 2-5 year-olds and is sure to impress local families with its spacious, airy design and its excellent range of indoor and outdoor facilities with play/learning zones.

Off the main courtyard there are fully equipped indoor playrooms complete with a variety of learning and play resources suitable for child led play. There are quiet corners, arts and crafts areas and the latest in IT equipment.

The spacious mezzanine level on the first floor allows children to be physically active indoors and from there a chute takes the children

back down to the courtyard space.

Joint Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, Andrew Polson said; “You cannot fail to be impressed when you see the new centre.

“The pandemic brought huge challenges for its construction so to see it fully equipped and ready for business is wonderful.

“East Dunbartonshire has an excellent reputation for education and for high quality, flexible, accessible and affordable early years services.

"This and our other two new centres will enable us to build on that.

My thanks go to everyone who has worked so hard to get us to this point.”

Joint Council LeaderbVaughan Moody, added: “I believe it shows this Council’s strength of commitment that we have delivered this project for the people of Kirkintilloch despite the many challenges faced. I have no doubt that the families using it will be thrilled.”

"I want to put on record my thanks to our build partners who have shown great determination and have worked closely with the Council’s Major Asset Projects Team, to make as much progress as possible while working with regard to evolving public health guidance.”

Chief Executive Officer of Hub West Scotland, Iain Marley, said: “The new Lairdsland early years facility is an innovative, sustainable and flexible learning environment that showcases East Dunbartonshire and hub West’s commitment to delivering high quality facilities that enrich and bring a range of benefits to our communities.

"This investment in nursery and early years services will make a huge positive impact in children’s future development and enable parents to pursue learning and careers.

"It has been a challenging year for construction so we are immensely proud and grateful to the combined East Dunbartonshire Council and hub team and our supply chain partners for their commitment to delivering such a brilliant early years centre.”

Managing Director of Robertson Construction Central West, Stewart Preston, added: “As the constructor of choice in the delivery of these new facilities through hub West Scotland for East Dunbartonshire Council, it gives me great pleasure to see the second ready to open to young learners in as many weeks.