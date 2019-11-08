Kirkintilloch High School pupils take part in initiative to raise Women’s Aid awareness

A group of senior pupils at Kirkintilloch High hope to hand over £3,000 to their chosen charity, Women’s Aid East Dunbartonshire.

The students are taking part in the Scottish Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

A spokesperson for the Kirkintilloch group said: “The initiative is designed to target secondary school pupils to raise awareness on local charities.

“If successful, we could potentially give our chosen charity £3,000 to help them help others. Women’s Aid helps women and children who have the victims of domestic abuse and give them shelter.

“We would like to raise awareness of this charity for the future and for Kirkintilloch High pupils to know that we will be holding certain activities to raise awareness in the school”.

For more information on the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative, visit https://ypiscotland.org.uk/