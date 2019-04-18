It’s six-in-a-row for St Mary’s Nursery

The children at St Mary’s Nursery in Kirkintilloch are celebrating receiving their sixth Eco Flag Award. Organisations can achieve an eco flag by carrying out a number of activities throughout the year and then providing evidence to the awarding panel. The nursery have been involved in providing poo bag stations around Kirkintilloch for dog walkers to use and help keep the community clean. They’ve also taken part in Big Bird week, Waste Week and managed to keep an audit of the waste which they dispose of at home as they tried to reduce it . They even have tap patrollers within the nursery to monitor the amount of water being used.