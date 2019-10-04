Pictures by Jamie Forbes Photography.

In pictures: The new Primary 1 classes from Milngavie and Bearsden schools

It’s an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time.

Our photographers have been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across the Milngavie and Bearsden Herald circulation area, and we present them here in this gallery for everyone to enjoy. You can order a copy of the pictures HERE

1. Baldernock

2. Baljaffray 1

3. Baljaffray 2

4. Bearsden 1

