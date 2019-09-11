Harestanes receives inspectors gold star

Harestanes Primary School staff are delighted to learn that school inspectors were sufficiently satisfied on their recent visit, that they won’t be going back.

The school had been the subject of an inspection by Education Scotland which looked at all aspects of its work, including staffing, curriculum and parental involvement.

Inspectors specifically noted in their report that the school had a number of key strengths, including, Fostering a culture of reflection modelled by senior leaders.

That they are receptive to new ideas and encourage staff to reflect on their practice and initiate change.

The staff’s use of the school and community in enhancing children’s experiences. There are a wide range of after school clubs on offer which are enabling children to have broader achievements.

The school’s success in creating a warm and welcoming environment where children feel included and valued, and that children’s improving attainment in numeracy and in the quality of writing were plain to see and evaluate.

However, some areas for improvement were identified and discussed with the headteacher and a representative from East Dunbartonshire Council. These were noted as: Improving the quality of teaching to secure improvement in children’s learning and develop agreed whole-school approaches and expectations regarding classroom practice.

To develop a coherent and strategic approach to leading change and improvement, and involve children more in effecting and leading positive change in the school.

Inspectors commented: “We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection. East Dunbartonshire Council will inform parents/carers about the school’s progress as part of its arrangements for reporting on the quality of its schools.

The full inspection report can be viewed at: https://education.gov.scot/inspection-reports/east-dunbartonshire/8336520