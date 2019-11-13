Golden day for Mosshead kids

Pupils and teachers at a Bearsden school have been recognised for their hard work in putting sport at the heart of the school’s planning, practice and ethos.

Mosshead Primary School was recently presented with a sportscotland GOLD award.

With its highly dedicated pupils-led sports committee, Mosshead meets all the requirements for GOLD status including:

· Completing an online self-assessment achieving an overall score of 75% or above

· Delivering two hours per week of physical activity to every pupil

· Having a minimum of 40% of all pupils (P1-7) participating in regular extra-curricular sport.

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “Everyone person involved should be very proud of this achievement.

“There is an undoubted value in sport being at the heart of school life.

“With that in mind we are committed to helping build a Scotland where sport is a way of life and young people in schools are central to this.”

Convener of the Council’s Education Committee, Councillor Jim Goodall congratulated the sports committee.

He said: “The school’s sports committee is an enthusiastic bunch of young people who clearly enjoy taking part in physical activity and encouraging their classmates to get involved, too.

“It is great to see them rewarded for going the extra mile to make sport an important feature of their school day.”