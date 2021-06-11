Funding for summer activities to help young people recover from pandemic
East Dunbartonshire Council will receive £184,000 from the Scottish Government to encourage young people to play and socialise as part of the Covid-19 recovery.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:33 pm
The support will specifically target those aged up to 25 from low income households who may otherwise struggle to access summer activities.
£5m will also be distributed among charities such as Barnardo’s and Who Cares Scotland.
Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay said: “Coming out of the pandemic young people told us mental health is a priority and the Scottish Government has listened.
“This funding will have a positive impact on mental and physical wellbeing, which will be extremely important when coming out of lockdown and into recovery.”