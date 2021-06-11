Funding for summer activities to help young people recover from pandemic

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay

The support will specifically target those aged up to 25 from low income households who may otherwise struggle to access summer activities.

£5m will also be distributed among charities such as Barnardo’s and Who Cares Scotland.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay said: “Coming out of the pandemic young people told us mental health is a priority and the Scottish Government has listened.