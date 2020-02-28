Full investigation across all East Dunbartonshire schools after gas leak at Balmuildy Primary at Bishopbriggs

A full investigation has commenced across all schools in East Dunbartonshire after the gas leak incident at Balmuildy Primary School in Bishopbriggs last week.

This comes after East Dunbartonshire Council reported itself to the Health and Safety Executive after it admitted it could not find a gas safety certificate for Balmuildy.

Council boss Thomas Glen told the Herald they were working to “ensure all documentation is in order”.

One local teacher, who does not want to be named, expressed fears that council buildings were not being properly maintained and called the situation “a complete disgrace.”

He said: “The council is scurrying about looking for safety certificates. Their buildings are not being properly maintained. Heads should roll for this at the highest level. They are not considering the safety of their employees.”

This afternoon Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive for Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, issued a statement to the Herald after we contacted the council.

He said: “We can again confirm that given the position at Balmuildy Primary School a full investigation across the school estate is underway to ensure all documentation is in order and the outcome will be reported next week.”