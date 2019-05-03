Every family turned down for a placement request at Bishopbriggs Academy this year

Families have had placement requests rejected for high performing Bishopbriggs Academy this year – with not one application accepted.

Depute Chief Executive, Education, People & Business, Ann Davie, said: “There was a high number of applications from the catchment area for a

place in Bishopbriggs Academy this year.

“As a result we have been unable to accept placing requests into S1 for Session 2019/20.

“Parents can submit an appeal which will be considered by the Council’s Appeals Committee.”

One parent told the Herald: “This is the first year this has happened.

“No children in feeder primary schools in Bishopbriggs who live outwith the catchment area of Bishopbriggs Academy got in with a placing request.”

In recent years, Bishopbriggs Academy has enjoyed spectacular success in the national examinations with the school’s results have been

amongst the very best in the country.