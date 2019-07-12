Distinguished award for top Bearsden student

A Bearsden student has won a top award after graduating from university.

Jacob Dunn graduated from the University of Glasgow recently with the degree – a Master of Arts with Honours of the First Class in Theology and Religious Studies.

He was also awarded the Hector and Jane MacLennan MacLeod Prize as the most distinguished male graduate in Divinity of the academic year 2018-19.

He is pictured (right) with Professor Frank Coton, Vice-Principal of the University of Glasgow, who conferred the degree on Jacob.

Photo: University of Glasgow.