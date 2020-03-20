Council support for disabled

An event involving local businesses, council contractors and charitable organisations, saw pledges of support made to follow North Lanarkshire Council’s lead as a Disability Confident employer.

The event, which celebrated diversity at work, took place to raise awareness and encourage businesses, including our suppliers and partner firms, to be Disability Confident.

The Disability Confident scheme encourages employers to make the most of the talents available that people can bring to the workplace and ensures employers can tap into the widest pool available and play a leading role in changing attitudes.

One attendee, Jamie Mowat, Construction Director from Belac Group Limited, said: “I really enjoyed the event. It was informative and highlighted the support available to employers to enable them to integrate those with varying needs into their business.

“As a result of the day we are fully committed to signing up to become a Disability Confident Employer and we will be encouraging our supply chain to follow suit. We’re excited by the prospects of contributing towards the council’s agenda of ensuring disabled people have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

North Lanarkshire Council is one of only two Scottish councils to achieve Disability Confident Leadership status and as part of this accreditation actively encourages other local employers to follow suit.

Des Murray, Chief Executive of North Lanarkshire Council opened the event and everyone had the opportunity to attend workshops and visit stallholders who provided valuable information.

Des said: “North Lanarkshire Council aims to be an employer of choice for disabled people. The Disability Confident employer scheme has given us the framework to achieve this ambition.

“By providing access to employment opportunities and support, we not only enable disabled people to gain and sustain employment but also to thrive at work. Being a Disability Confident Leader means leading by example to encourage other North Lanarkshire employers to become Disability Confident too. This inspirational event which attracted more than 30 businesses was an important and key way of delivering that goal.”

To find out more information on the scheme contact Gail McKee, NLC’s Supported Enterprise via email at: mckeeg@northlan.gov.uk or Paul Harwood, DWP, also via email at: paul.harwood1@dwp.gsi.gov.uk.