Consultation on permanently closing Drymen school

Buchanan Primary has been mothballed since January 2018

Plans to close the mothballed school will be put to a public consultation following a decision made at Stirling Council’s Children and Young People Committee meeting last week.

Buchanan Primary has been mothballed since January 2018 following a steady fall in enrolment over the previous five school sessions, with zero children enrolled at the school in October 2017.

The catchment area to neighbouring Drymen Primary has been extended to include the catchment area of Buchanan Primary with all pupils either now settled at Drymen or at other local schools by placing request.

The consultation, which will run early next session, will involve meetings with local community groups, Drymen Parent Council, staff at Drymen Primary and Croftamie Nursery and pupils of Drymen Primary and Balfron High School.

The consultation will be seeking feedback on three points: Buchanan Primary being permanently closed on June 24, 2022, pupils fro m the catchment area to receive their education at Drymen Primary from session 2022/23, and the catchment area of Drymen Primary to be permanently extended from June 25, 2022.

The Chief Education Officer will hold a public meeting to gauge views of stakeholders at a future date with a final outcome to be decided in February.

Committee convener Councillor Susan McGill said: “This is a sensible decision to consult with stakeholders on the option of permanent closure of Buchanan Primary following three and a half years of being inactive.

“It is right that all options are considered throughout this process, which take the views of residents, staff and pupils into account which responds to wishes of the local community.”

Vice-convener Councillor Christine Simpson added: “I welcome this decision reached by the committee and the proposal to engage with local stakeholders on the issue of the permanent closure of Buchanan Primary.“