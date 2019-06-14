Class acts at Bishopbriggs

Bishopbriggs Lodge Cadder Freestone 1584 presented certificates and cheques to Bishopbriggs Academy prize winners at a special lunch recently.

Pictured are (back left to right) are John Semple, Cadder Freestone; Alex McMillan, Cadder Freestone; Claire Kerr Deputy Head, Bishopbriggs Academy; Gordon Moulsdale, Head Teacher, Bishopbriggs Academy; Walter Bell, Cadder Freestone; and George McLelland, Cadder Freestone.

Front row (left to right) Xavier Drayton-Harrold (16); Kirsty Boyd (17); Jim Peddie, Provincial Grand Master of Glasgow; Aimie Sutherland (16); Jim Robinson, Right Worshipful Master of Cadder Freestone 1584; Ellie Stewart (16); and Jordan Campbell age 17.