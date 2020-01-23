Chinese New Year showcase

To bring in the Chinese New Year – the Year of the Rat – St Ninian’s High School at Kirkintilloch hosted a special show recently.

Pupils, local children from the Chinese community and musicians from Harmony Chinese Music Ensemble took part in the event before an audience of around 350.

They showcased the wide ranging talents and skills honed by pupils through the work of East Dunbartonshire’s Confucius Hub.

The Hub is based at St Ninian’s. The primary schools taking part included, Holy Trinity, Holy Family and St Machan’s.

Special guests included Depute Provost Gary Pews and local MSP Rona Mackay.

The programme included traditional Chinese performances such as dragon dancing, traditional music and drama.

There were also more modern Chinese performances of break dancing, Kungfu dancing and singing.

The show finished with Auld Lang Syne being sung in Mandarin and English.

Mandarin teacher Mrs Liu who organised the show said she was very proud of pupils, and thanked everyone who helped make the show a success. especially to P7 teachers who she said worked so hard with their classes.

S3 pupil Liliana Szafran, S4 pupil Neve Irvine and S5 pupils Robyn McDonald and Eva Simpson said they had an amazing time.

Liliana said: ‘The Chinese New Year show was great! Very well organised and lots of young talented people.

“Special thanks to Mrs Liu for organising the show”.