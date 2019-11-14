Budding young Bishopbriggs film makers in Gaelic bake-off spoof project

Pupils at Bishopbriggs Academy have taken part this week in a fantastic learning experience as part of the National Gaelic Short Film Competition, FilmG.

The workshop, which was one of 35 being delivered by FilmG across Scotland, gave pupils a unique opportunity to work with a professional filmmaker and actor to make a short film in Scottish Gaelic which they can enter into a competition being run by FilmG.

The project has been running for 12 years and the youth category has grown beyond all expectation, from 12 films in the first year to 70 youth entries last year and the bulk of these entries come through FilmG’s innovative workshops programme.

There are 15 tutors based in many regions, from Lewis, to Glasgow, to Inverness.

Gaelic media star Calum MacAulay and actor Lana Pheutan supported pupils as they made their film.

Calum is a freelancer across BBC sport and news , and other platforms and skilled in front of and behind the camera. Lana is a true FilmG success story herself, having taken part in the competition throughout her high school years, as a student, and after graduating.

She now works as an actor on stage and screen, and is the voice of the new BBC Scotland channel.

Pupils at Bishopbriggs look forward to unveiling their film, which sees three pupils go head to head in a cookery contest spoof of the Bake-Off, trying to impress head judge Dòmhnall Holyrood, when the entries go live in December.

The main youth category prize is £1,000 for Best Film.

FilmG Project Manager Eilidh Rankin said: “The workshops programme is a fantastic opportunity for high school pupils to get their teeth into a project and to speak Gaelic outwith the formal classroom environment”.

Independent filmmakers of high school age are also encouraged to go it alone, with a £500 prize available to the Best Young Filmmaker.

The FilmG deadline is 10 December, for more information visit: filmg.co.uk.