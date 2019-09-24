Bishopbriggs parents hit out at ‘unsafe’ school playground

Parents of pupils at a Bishopbriggs school are up in arms over the “unacceptable and unsafe” condition of the playground.

They say children returned to Wester Cleddens Primary School a few weeks ago to discover virtually all the play area equipment was out of use.

One parent told the Herald: “It wasn’t much of a welcome back to school. The playground is a concrete jungle.

“Many of us are sick of the dreadful lack of safe playground facilities.

“Literally the only piece of equipment which the pupils could play safely on before – the Trim Trail – has been condemned.”

She added: “I’m not asking for Alton Towers but surely basketball hoops that aren’t broken wouldn’t be too much to ask?

“There’s a lot of ill will now between parents, the pupil council and the Parents and Teachers’ Association. It’s a sorry state of affairs.”

She said that parents had complained to East Dunbartonshire Council only to be told that the playground “passed all health and safety competences”.

She added: “This is totally unacceptable. A lot of parents have a lot to say on this matter.”

As the Herald went to press on Monday, Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive Education, People & Business at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “We are aware of parents’ concerns and will plan a visit to the school to discuss the playground facilities in the near future.

“Our council’s capital investment programme prioritises key work across our schools and this will be considered going forward.”