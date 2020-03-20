Bishopbriggs Academy writes to parents telling them it’s ‘business as usual’ and the school remains open!

There is widespread anger and confusion over an email to parents from the headteacher of Bishopbriggs Academy.

Gordon Moulsdale sent the communication in which he states it is his intention to keep the school OPEN, which flies in the face of specific Scottish Government advice which has issued instructions to close all Scottish schools.

Parents have emailed the Herald concerned that the head teacher is acting in what many feel is an irresponsible manner..

One parent who did not wish to be named said: “I am sure like myself there will be a number of extremely concerned and confused parents on the back of this email.

“With direction being given by the Scottish Government in terms of school closures and why those decisions were made, I feel it is totally irresponsible for one individual to make a decision that could impact the health and safety of not only the children attending but their wider family and seems to be in direct defiance of all official guidance.”

Part of the headteacher’s email reads: “My key message to you as parents, however, is that we believe that, wherever possible, it is really important for S4-6 pupils to attend school as normal over the next couple of weeks. When Mr Swinney was announcing that the exams would not take place this year, he said that grades would be instead awarded on the basis of a number of factors including prior knowledge, prelim grades, internal coursework and teachers’ professional judgement.

“It is our aim to try to do everything we possibly can to ensure that the body of evidence in support of the estimate grade we will be submitting for every young person in each of their subjects is as robust as it possibly can be. We will be able to do that most effectively if we see pupils regularly over the next couple of weeks.

“Although we have a number of staff off, we believe that we can run our S4-6 timetable almost as normal. In other words, pupils would attend all of their subjects at the times they have been so doing throughout this session.”

Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive for Education, People & Business said: “We would apologise for any confusion and upset a communication from one of our schools to parents/carers has caused. We are still developing the plans for our schools which will fully comply with yesterday’s announcements by the Depute First Minister and we will be ensuring that a consistent approach is taken across all East Dunbartonshire schools.

“Our plans will also comply with public health guidance. As soon as we have finalised our arrangements we will share these with parents/carers and pupils and we thank all of them for their continued understanding in these challenging and worrying circumstances in relation to coronavirus m(COVID-19).”

The Herald has also contacted the Scottish Government and the EIS for comment but at the time of going to press had not received any response.