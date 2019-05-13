Bearsden pupils riding a wave of optimism to tackle pollution

Bearsden P7 pupils were delighted when acclaimed ocean rower Elaine Hopley came to the school to see their recent display on plastics pollution.

Elaine, who in 2017 became the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic in an open-class boat, joined parents, Councillor Susan Murray and members of the community, who visited to see the findings of the school’s seven week project.

Eight groups were tasked with researching, processing and sharing information on plastic pollution including the causes, its damage and how it can be prevented. They interviewed firms including Walkers crisps and Lego, and local people.

The event was part of Upstream Battle, a campaign being co-ordinated by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful which aims to draw attention to marine litter and the fact that it starts far from the sea.

Campaign Ambassador Ms Hopley said: “I am so inspired by the enthusiasm and creativity of the pupils.”