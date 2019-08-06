An engineering first for Bearsden’s Rachel

Rachel Tang from Bearsden is one of just 30 women to be the first beneficiaries of a programme dedicated to supporting female engineering students.

The student of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Strathclyde was selected for the Santander Universities STEMships Women in Engineering programme.

As part of the prize, Rachel (20), who went to Boclair Academy, will now receive a scholarship fund of £1,500 to be used at any time during the two year support programme.

She found out she had been chosen at the Formula Student global competition at Silverstone motor racing circuit, where Formula One driver Jenson Button was also a special guest.

The 20-year-old will also receive an overseas experience to a leading institution in engineering for a leadership and development programme, as well as help with securing employment through mentorship and introductions to networks and employers.

Rachel said: “I am absolutely delighted. Attending the launch event at Silverstone, I met with industry leaders who are now the catalysts for my renewed focus to engineer at the forefront of innovation, and achieve my dream of becoming a future dependable leader.

“I would like to thank my department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Strathclyde, who have given me the skills and confidence to get this far, and whose initial nomination allowed me to be a part of this amazing opportunity.”

The new initiative aims to break down the barriers for women entering the engineering industry by providing aspiring female engineer students with the dedicated tools, resources and opportunities needed to succeed in the industry after they graduate.