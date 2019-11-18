Winning is easy as pie for local butcher

A butcher is celebrating after scooping a top award in a competition against fellow businesses from all over the UK.

S. Collins & Son (Muirhead) triumphed at the recent National Butcher Shop of the Year Awards.

The local store was named winner of the ‘Butcher’s Display’ category.

As well as this award, the business also picked up two second places for the ‘Scottish Butcher Shop of the Year’ and ‘Online Butcher Business’ categories.

The Muirhead butcher beat off top-quality competition and its triumph further cements its position as one of Scotland’s Premier Butcher Shops.

The Butcher’s Shop of the Year Awards celebrate independent retail butchers and the work they do.

Thirteen awards were presented during the ceremony before an audience of 200 guests earlier this month at Hilton London Bankside.

For this year’s competition, the judges said they had an extremely difficult task to identify the winners.

Afterwards, Stewart Collins, senior partner of S. Collins & Son, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the award and the two runners-up places.

“We competed against butcher shops from all over the UK.

“To be chosen as a winner reflects the quality of our offering and all the hard work the team puts in.”

Stewart added: “We would like to thank all our customers for their ongoing support as well as the good wishes we have received since winning this award.”