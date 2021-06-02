Volunteers needed for Tesco food collection

Do you have two hours to spare this summer?

From Thursday, July 15, until Saturday, July 17, charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust will be collecting long-life food as part of a special Tesco Food Collection.

Food donated will go to support food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network and to local charities supplied by FareShare, including holiday clubs providing healthy meals and activities to youngsters outside of term-time.

Tesco will top up customer donations made in store by 20 per cent in cash to aid the two charities in their work.

Volunteers are needed to encourage shoppers to leave their donations in the collection point at the front of stores, as shoppers are more likely to donate if volunteers are present, and to spread awareness of the collection through social media

The appeal for volunteers during Volunteers Week which celebrates the work of volunteers in the UK.

Lindsay Boswell, chief executive at FareShare, said: “More people than ever are struggling to put food on the table and will do for months if not years to come as the economy recovers.

“We have seen a huge increase in people turning to their local grassroots community groups for support and demand for food remains high.

“We would be incredibly grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer just two hours to encourage more shoppers to donate much needed long-life food to those who need it most.”

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, urged others to give their support by becoming digital volunteers and spreading news of the collection via social media.

She said: “This summer, we would be so grateful if people can share shopping lists of food bank’s most-needed items on social media, support the Tesco Summer Food Collection when they are next in store, and encourage friends and family to donate.

"Together we can make a difference and work towards building a hunger free future.”

The summer collection is in addition to the pre-Christmas Tesco Food Collection, which takes place annually at the end of November.