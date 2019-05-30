Top award for Lenzie deli – and FIVE other local venues make it through to final of Scottish Cafe awards

A Lenzie deli is celebrating after scopping a top honour in the Scottish Cafe of the Year Awards – and FIVE other local venues made it through to the final.

Billington’s Coffee House is celebrating after winning a top honour in the finals of the Scottish Café of the Year 2019.

The highly popular coffee house based at Lenzie has been named Barista Team of the Year.

The finals took place last week at a glittering ceremony at Glasgow Marriott Hotel. Billington’s proudly tweeted: “Officially serving the best coffee in Scotland”.

Other East Dunbartonshire cafes who made it through to the final included Cafe Alba (Milngavie); Cafe Crème (Bearsden); Thomas Muir Coffee Shop (Bishopbriggs), Café Torino (Bishopbriggs) and garden centre cafe Caulders (Kirkintilloch).