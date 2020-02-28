The awards just keep on coming for Kirkintilloch bakery

Peter’s Bakery of Kirkintilloch enjoyed success at the recent 21st World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

The local firm was presented with a bronze award in the ‘Scotch Pie’ category by TV personality Carol Smillie at the awards ceremony.

Owner Peter McDonald said: “We are delighted with our win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed. To have been judged as one of the best against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

Competition was fierce with more than 75 professional pie makers entering around 460 of their best products into 11 categories this year.

Alasdair Smith, Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers said,“At Scottish Bakers, our core purpose is to promote and protect the interests of the trade and this competition makes our task simple.

“I am incredibly proud to be a part of this competition recognising excellence and celebrating success. Everyone here today is a winner.”

Head judge, Ian Nelson said: “I must say that the standard keeps getting better each year.

“All of our winners deserve the accolades they have taken home today.”