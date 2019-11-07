Smiths Hotel in Kirkintilloch has hours changed

A pub/hotel in Kirkintilloch had an application to change its hours passed at a recent meeting of East Dunbartonshire Licensing Board.

The applicant heard at the meeting was Smiths Hotel, which also sought to change its hours in line with current council policy.

It is also carrying out a complete refit of the function suite to create an additional bar area.

This application was granted despite the lack of a building warrant after the solicitors for the applicant and the council agreed that this had to be considered as a separate matter outwith the remit of the licensing board.