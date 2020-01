A G4S security worker was robbed at knifepoint outside the Scotmid store in Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, at 12.35pm on Friday.

Two men grabbed a money cassette from the worker before driving off in the direction of Waterside in a black Skoda Octavia or Superb.

Both suspects are described as white, aged 20-25 years, with one wearing a two-toned jacket and grey scarf and the other a blue hoodie.

The victim was not injured.