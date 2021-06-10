R-Biopharm Rhône secures Investors in People Platinum award

RBR managing director Simon Bevis says the award has many benefits for the business

The company employs 60 people at its West of Scotland Science Park base, specialising in kits for the analysis of toxins, vitamins and allergens i n a wide range of sectors including dairy, cereal, animal feed and beverage manufacturing.

RBR has become one of the UK’s most successful exporters in its field, selling more than 70 per cent of its output to major international companies.

Investors in People Platinum is the highest standard of the IIP accreditation and is an endorsement held by just 70 companies, or one per cent of the 8,300 UK firms with some form of IIP accreditation

RBR managing director Simon Bevis said: “We are delighted that our business has been assessed as one which meets the standards of IIP’s Platinum accreditation.

“When people ask me about the benefits of investing time and effort into achieving the IIP Platinum rating, my answer is that it proves itself to be instrumental in many aspects of the business including an important contribution to staff recruitment and retention levels.

“Most other things being equal, if a job candidate is struggling to choose between companies, who would not be more attracted to a business with an IIP Platinum rating?

“We spend a lot of our lives at work and it’s important to feel happy, involved and well looked after; IIP Platinum accreditation speaks volumes for the quality of the people in the organisation and the way everyone is engaged and involved in decision making and moving the business forward.

“Equally, the UK and global business environment is becoming more demanding, with customers seeking reassurance from their suppliers that they meet the highest ethical and people management standards.