Office building at Bearsden sold to private investor for £2.2 million

An office building in Bearsden has been sold to a private investor for £2.2 million.

Canniesburn Gate, on the site of the former Canniesburn Hospital, was snapped up after being on the market for just two months.

It was bought by Avison Young from Golden Charter Trust Ltd for almost 40 per cent over the asking price, to Laurel Properties, according to a report on business website insider.co.uk.

The building extends to 13,469 sq ft (around 1,200 sq m) and is fully let to funeral plan provider Golden Charter, as the head office for its UK operations.

Golden Charter’s funeral plan business will continue to rent the building as its UK head office.