Number of small businesses rising in East Dunbartonshire

Local MSP Rona Mackay has welcomed figures highlighted by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), ahead of Small Business Saturday, showing that the number of businesses in East Dunbartonshire is rising.

In East Dunbartonshire in 2019, there was a total of 3,200 businesses - representing a turnover of £1,959 million. This is an increase of 20 businesses since last year.

The Businesses in Scotland 2019 report shows that Scotland has more registered businesses per head of population now than at any point over the last ten years

Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chair, said:

“This Small Business Saturday we want to see Scottish high streets bustling with people choosing to spend their money with independent businesses. It doesn’t matter if you meet a pal for a coffee, pick up a Christmas present for a loved one, or get your cupboards stocked for the week ahead.”

Rona Mackay MSP is urging East Dunbartonshire residents to get behind Small Business Saturday – which takes place this weekend.

Ms Mackay said:

“Small Business Saturday is a fantastic initiative that encourages shoppers to help independent businesses, shop local and support your community.

“East Dunbartonshire is booming, and Scotland is fast becoming one of the best places in the world to do business.

“Despite the challenges we have faced from Westminster budget cuts, this SNP in Government is supporting small businesses in Scotland to flourish – offering the most generous package of business rates reliefs anywhere in the UK

“However, just this month, Labour and Tory MSPs voted to back plans to set business rates locally rather than nationally – risking vital reliefs, such as the Small Business Bonus Scheme, that our small businesses rely on. All while Brexit continues to cast its long shadow. These are very real threats to the health of Scotland’s economy and commerce.

“That is why Scotland’s future must be in Scotland’s hands. Only a vote for the SNP is a vote to escape Brexit, lock out the Tories and allow Scotland’s businesses to prosper.”