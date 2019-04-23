Mystery over abrupt closure of popular East Dunbartonshire restaurant

The abrupt closure of a popular restaurant and delicatessen in Bearsden has left many wondering what went wrong.

Amici Di Carlo was opened in Bearsden Cross in 2017 by Carlo Andreucetti and his family, offering various delicacies over the counter as well as a full Italian dining experience.

However, in recent weeks it has been mysteriously closed, with a sign claiming there is a problem with the building – the only clue as to what has happened. Enquiries with East Dunbartonshire Council have revealed no further information.

Local councillor Rosie O’Neil (Lib Dem, Bearsden North) said: “It’s a shame to see such a popular local restaurant and meeting place temporarily shut.

Whatever the problem is, I hope the parties can put their heads together and find a solution quickly.”