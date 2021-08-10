Milngavie petrol station to sell alcohol despite objections by residents

off sales

There were 16 objections to the local Licensing Board from members of the public, largely concerning the number of outlets already selling alcohol as well as fears of disturbances by under-age drinkers.

These were addressed by Motor Fuel Limited, owners of the petrol station. It already operates more than 50 petrol stations in Scotland with an off sales capability and said it adheres strictly to procedures designed to prevent problems.

These include a Challenge 25 policy and the use of “mystery shoppers” to ensure staff are properly observing procedures.

Also, the alcohol products would not be in line of sight for customers queuing to pay for petrol but would have to be sought out in the rear of the groceries section.