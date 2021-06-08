Milngavie craft brewery is targeting growth as it signs up to The Academy

Mark Hazell, founder of Jaw Brew

The Academy is a new and unique training initiative to help food and drink businesses targeting growth, after the industry was one of the hardest hit by Covid-19 and Brexit.

Open to food and drink businesses of all sizes and ambition, a series of programmes are being delivered by Scotland Food & Drink Partnership and training experts Levercliff Associates.

The three training programmes - Seeding Growth, Accelerating Growth and Commercial Excellence – have been designed to support companies at various stages in their development.

The Academy programmes are the first major investment from the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s £5m Recovery Plan which is supported by The Scottish Government. It will run for two and a half years and aims to support over 200 Scottish businesses.

Jaw Brew are kickstarting their growth journey by joining the Seeding Growth programme.

Seeding Growth, which runs for twelve weeks, is aimed at companies whose primary focus is maximising their local markets and are beginning to consider opportunities in the broader Scottish marketplace.

Mark Hazell, founder of Jaw Brew, said: “We knew that once we started to come out of lockdown the whole landscape would be different with some customers just not there any longer and others changing as we ourselves must.

"We need to have a coherent yet flexible plan to cope with whatever twists and turns come at us over the next year or two and having the opportunity to engage with The Academy was just too good to miss.

"We are very pleased that Scotland Food & Drink are helping us to effectively grow our business.”

Lucy Husband, from Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Whilst we don’t know what the future might hold, food and drink will undoubtably continue to be a key export and economic contributor for Scotland.

"We are thrilled to be able to support businesses grow their brand to compete in local, UK and international markets.”