Local hotel wins prestigious title at awards ceremony

A local village hotel has won a top award.

The Winnock Hotel at Drymen has been named Hotel of the Year (Central).

More than 150 representatives of the country’s top hotels gathered on Tuesday October 1, at Marriott Hotel in Glasgow to recognise the champions of the industry.

The Hotel Awards Scotland did not only celebrate hotels, but also other forms of overnight accommodation, including hostels, resorts, inns, lodges, serviced apartments and guest houses amongst other.

The awards provided a platform to thank those who constantly deliver memorable experiences to visitors, enhancing the tourism in Scotland.

A Spokesperson for The Hotel Awards Scotland 2019 said: “The hotel industry has grown significantly over the years and this has introduced new challenges to the professionals who work within the sector.

“The customer expectations have been increased but these winners are the experts in offering great hospitality, making Scotland a top destination for travelers.

“The awards gave a platform to the hotel owners to showcase their brilliant work and get an award for their excellence which makes them stand out from the crowd.

“We would like to congratulate all winners and finalists for their amazing achievements.”