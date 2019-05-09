Lenzie apartments for the over 50s in the running for top property award

A development for older people in Lenzie has been shortlisted for an award in the Scottish Home Awards 2019.

Bield Housing & Care’s shared ownership development in Lenzie is in the running for Age Exclusive Development of the Year in the property awards.

Developed in collaboration with Robertson Homes, The Meadows Apartments, a development of 24 one and two-bedroom flats exclusively for those over the age of 50, will now go head-to-head with Fotheringham Property Developments’ Eden Manor, Stonehaven for the title.

Caryn Innes, Head of Development at Bield, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted for this year’s Scottish Home Awards for our Lenzie development.

“The Meadows has proved extremely popular, especially with local downsizers, thanks to the apartments’ contemporary design and leafy setting less than 15 minutes from Glasgow’s city centre.

“Last year our Fleming Place development in Edinburgh was nominated for Small Affordable Housing Development of The Year. To see another of our developments acknowledged this year is fantastic.

“Our team has been working extremely hard to create high quality housing and ownership options that provide older people with greater independence and support their needs as they age.

“We are looking forward to the event in June. Congratulations to everyone shortlisted and fingers crossed we can take home the award.”

The Scottish Home Awards is the country’s largest independent awards programme, promoting excellence in building, design and marketing across the housebuilding industry.

This year saw the highest number of entries in the competition’s 12-year history, with a panel of 14 judges from across the housebuilding sector reviewing more than 150 submissions for 19 categories.

Dan Macdonald, CEO of Macdonald Estates, chaired this year’s panel. He said: “The Scottish Home Awards is an acute reminder of the huge contribution the residential property sector makes to the Scottish Economy.

“It’s not just in terms of the delivery of critically required infrastructure and new sustainable communities throughout the country but the skills and creativity that always accompany a complicated delivery pattern to produce what is desired of the industry.

“We are privileged to see record entries this year again and delighted to be part of such excellence as we celebrate with all those who’ve made such a special effort to participate.”

Winners will be announced on Thursday, June 13 at a black tie ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in central Glasgow. BBC Scotland news anchor Catriona Shearer and comedian and broadcaster Des Clarke are set to host the event.