Lennoxtown-based veteran dogs support charity teams up with lifestyle firm

Fiona MacDonald with her dog, Gwyneth

BRAVEHOUND, which was set up in 2016, works across Scotland pairing their specially trained dogs with former servicemen and women suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and a range of other psychological and physical issues.

This week, it announced a new partnership with high-end Scottish interiors and lifestyle company, ANTA.

Headquartered in Tain in the Highlands, ANTA has created a special edition of ‘BRAVEHOUND’ latte mugs, candles and fridge magnets with 20% of each sale going to the charity.

All products feature a Scottie dog, BRAVEHOUND’S mascot.

Fiona MacDonald, the organisation's founder said:

“As a Scottish charity with BRAVEHOUND dogs all over Scotland, it felt absolutely perfect for us to partner with ANTA which is quintessentially Scottish and as passionate about quality and design as we are about our dogs.

Funding has been challenging during the pandemic, particularly at this time, as we are raising money for a dedicated new dog training facility such is the demand for our services.

BRAVEHOUND dogs provide 24 hour companionship and a purpose and structure to each day, as well as undergoing training to, for instance, remind veterans to take any medication and even fetching this for them. For those we support, the dogs are a lifeline.

We are delighted to be working with ANTA. Proceeds from the sale of ANTA’s super BRAVEHOUND items will help fund our important work.”

Annie Stewart, Designer, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ANTA explained:

“I was taken by the idea of the charity because both my husband and I are military kids - our dads were in the army.