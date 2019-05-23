Kirky seller’s silver tea service goes for four times original estimate at auction

A Kirkintilloch seller was over the moon when his rare silver tea service sold for £1,000 at auction – four times its original estimate.

The silver three piece set, which was created by renowned silversmith, Joseph Gloster, and dates to the reign of George VI, was one of the highlights in McTear’s recent Silver Auction.

Commenting on the auction, Magda Ketterer from McTear’s said: “We knew as soon as we saw the set, that it was something quite special. Joseph Gloster was one of the most respected silversmiths of the early part of the 20th Century and any pieces associated with his company are always highly prized by collectors.

“When the bidding started it was clear there were a few individuals keen to secure the piece, which resulted in the price rising significantly. Needless to say the seller from Kirkintilloch was delighted with the result.”

The tea service is marked J. Gloster Ltd., Birmingham 1937, and includes a cylindrical teapot on stepped bracket feet, with matching double handled sugar bowl and milk jug.

Magda added: “We know from the many auctions we hold every month that there are buyers from all over the world looking for exactly these kind of items. If you have some antique silver hidden away in a drawer or cupboard, or any other unusual item that you think may be valuable, then we would certainly suggest having a word with one of our experts. Auction advice is free and no-obligation.”