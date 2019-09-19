Kirky pub makes  the grade in Good Beer Guide

A popular Kirkintilloch pub has been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale in one of the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guides.

The Kirky Puffer at Townhead is one of eight Wetherspoon pubs in and around Glasgow listed in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2020.

Local branch members of CAMRA chose the pubs following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The pubs all deserve their place in the Good Beer Guide 2020.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

Glasgow pubs, Counting House, The Crystal Palace, Hengler’s Circus, The Sir John Moore, Sir John Stirling Maxwell , The Society Room and The Esquire House in Anniesland, also made the grade in the CAMRA guide.