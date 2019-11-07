Kirkintilloch pub has license hours extended despite objections from nearby residents

A pub in Kirkintilloch has succeeded in its applications to alter an alcohol license, despite objections from nearby residents.

The business appeared before East Dunbartonshire Council’s Licensing Board on Thursday, October 31.

The Lion & Star pub in Townhead applied to have its weekend on-sales hours altered in line with council policy, on a Saturday from 11am-11.45pm to 11am-1am in bar area, and on a Sunday from 12.30pm–midnight to 11am–midnight in all areas.

The pub is also carrying out a complete refit of its function suites resulting in the removal of partition wall, reconfigured toilets and an office will be removed to create an additional serving area.

Police, the fire service, the Licensing Standards Officer, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Building Standards had no objections although two complaints were received from nearby residents.

In a written objection Richard Haggerty said: “Lion and Star cannot control their customers when patrons are outside the premises. Whether this is to fill the above dwellings with cigarette smoke or just simply to have a good shout, a good swear at the top of their voices or just a good fight in the street.”

Mr Haggerty also complained customers of the pub tended to relieve themselves at the entranceway to his building.

However a representative for the applicant said: “The objections do not reflect the business or the clientele” and pointed out that it was a food-led business rather than one where people tended to drink to excess.