Kirkintilloch pub cleans up in Loo of the Year Awards!

A Kirkintilloch pub’s toilets are definitely not bog standard.

The Kirky Puffer at Townhead is one of seven Wetherspoon pubs in and around Glasgow who have received an accolade for the quality and standards of their toilets - in the Loo of the Year Awards 2019.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The Kirky Puffer received a platinum rating.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Along with the Puffer, The Crystal Palace in Jamaica Street, The Hengler’s Circus in Sauchiehall Street, The Sir John Moore in Argyle Street, The Society Room in West George Street, and The Esquire House in Great Western Road, Anniesland, have each been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors, while The Counting House in St. Vincents Place has been awarded a gold rating.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2019 managing director, Mike Bone, said: “The toilets at the seven pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standards and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pubs richly deserve their awards.”