It’s a wrap - from school fairs to TV stardom!

A Milngavie woman will find out on TV next month if her innovative eco-friendly sandwich wrapper for school lunches is the best thing since sliced bread.

Shona Forbes will compete against two other entrepreneurs on BBC1 show “The Customer Is Always Right” – described as Dragon’s Den meets Gogglebox.

Former landscape architect Shona founded “Re-Wrap It” after becoming exasperated at using cling film to wrap sandwiches for her three young children’s lunch box.

She invented a reusable sandwich wrapper, which was an instant hit at a local school fair.

Shona said: “I hate cling film. The plastic waste and the fact it is impossible to cut – never an ideal way to start a Monday morning!”

The inspiration goes back to tying your lunch up in a spotty handkerchief, Dick Whittington style.

The outside is made from poly-cotton and the liner is a low-density polyethylene which conforms to EU food regulations.

Shona said: “It’s pretty simple. Rather than having single use plastic bags, cling film or tinfoil for your packed lunch, you would use ‘The Wrapper.’ It folds round your sandwich, wrap or roll and is sealed with a velcro strip. Ingenious.

“You give it a wipe down with a cloth to clean the inside, and if the outside gets grubby it can be thrown in the washing machine.”

After her success at school fairs, Shona got in touch with Business Gateway and Entrepreneurial Spark for business advice and mentoring.

Shona said: “A friend helped to make them, but sales were growing, and I needed to increase production.”

Costs were sky high so Shona got in touch with Kilmarnock prison. They agreed to help with inmates taking part, learning to sew and getting paid for their work.

When one inmate was released, he set up a business making curtains, based on the skills he had learnt in prison.

Shona said: “That was a great moment.”

The local entrepreneur said she was intrigued when she was approached to take part in the television programme.

She said: “We had great fun filming both at the house and in a mock design studio,

“The concept was brilliant – three products were sent to several ‘Gogglebox’ style households. They work out what the product is, use it and then score it out of 10 for how good it is and value for money.”

Shona added: “Thanks to David Attenborough and Blue Planet there has been a massive rise in awareness of how damaging single use plastic bags are to the environment.”

“The Customer is Always Right” starts on Easter Monday, April 21, on BBC 1 and runs for 15 episodes.

There is a “Tremendous Trophy” for the winner of each episode.

Shona appears on episode nine on Thursday, May 2, at 11am.