HRM Homecare is creating 50 new jobs in East Dunbartonshire

HRM Homecare managing director Lynn Laughland

The Kilmarnock firm has secured a new contract to provide care at home to more than 200 service users in the area.

Currently HRM Homecare has just over 295 staff operating across Falkirk, Glasgow, Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire.

Managing director Lynn Laughland said: “We deliver holistic person-centred care services that people really want, helping to support their independence and improve their quality of life.

"Over the last three years, and especially during the pandemic, we have continued to invest in our people, our structure and in ensuring we improve the quality of our services.”