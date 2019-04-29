Hours set to be slashed at TSB bank branch in Bishopbriggs

New information released by TSB suggests that it is reducing hours at its Bishopbriggs branch, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB). Hisashi Kuboyama, FSB’s development manager, said: “We fear this might eventually lead to the bank closing its doors for good. These changes will reduce local footfall, hurting the vibrancy of our high street. It will make it more difficult to run a business, especially if you operate in our cash-dependent retail and hospitality industries.

“UK Ministers must must stop sitting on their hands when it comes to bank branch closures and uncertainty over our ATM network. We need to see policymakers look at the impact of these sorts of closures on the economic health of local communities.”