Hop to Milngavie’s first beer festival in village this weekend

Milngavie is playing host to its first beer festival this month.

The first annual Milngavie Hops Fest offers “a day and night of craft beer, craft chat, beats and delicious sourdough pizza”.

There will be more than 25 craft beers to sample from a wide selection of craft breweries at the festival being hosted by Finsbay in the precinct and F Pizza on Stewart Street.

The event start at 3pm on Saturday, August 10, and finished at 1am on Sunday.

So far some some of the breweries involved are Jaw Brew, St Andrew Brewing, Brewdog, Brewdog Overworks, Conic Brewing and Overtone, with more to follow.

Tickets should be purchased ahead of the event, priced £10, which entitles the buyer entry to the event and two free beers.

Find out more on Finsbay’s Facebook site or at Eventbrite.