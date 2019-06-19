Home Bargains in Milngavie to open on Saturday

Home Bargains has invested approximately £800,000 in its new store in Milngavie, will officially open at 8.30am on Saturday, June 22.

The company says it is creating up to 40 new jobs in the local community with its store at West Retail Park.

Describing itself as one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, this will be the company’s first store in Milngavie, joining over 500 outlets across the UK. Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our first store in Milngavie and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.”

The 18,000 sq ft store, in the former Homebase site, adjacent to Aldi will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

A new Aldi store is set to open next door, later in the year.