Have you got specs appeal? You could win £10,000 in cash

Milngavie glasses wearers have just a month left express their specs style and be in with a chance of winning £10,000 cash.

Dance diva, Oti Mabuse, kicked off Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition and is encouraging glasses wearers across the town to submit their entries before the deadline of Sunday, June 30.

Glasses wearers, aged 16 and over, just need to share a selfie and tell Specsavers what their glasses mean to them to be in with chance of winning the prestigious accolade.

Oti – who swaps her specs for contact lenses when she hits the dancefloor – says: ‘I’ve got about 20 glasses and I love changing them to go with different outfits. I feel more confident when I put my specs on. I wouldn’t be Oti without them!’

Seven finalists, plus a social media favourite voted for by the public, will attend a celebrity-packed awards ceremony in London, with one overall winner scooping the top award and cash prize.

Caroline Kinsey, store director at Specsavers in Milngavie, says: ‘There is just a month left for people across the area to share their specs appeal with the whole country. We’re encouraging glasses wearers to upload a selfie at loveglasses.specsavers.co.uk today. It couldn’t be easier.’

For every entry accepted, Specsavers will donate £1 to children’s anti-bullying charity Kidscape.

For the chance of scooping the prize, enter the competition online before it closes next month, at loveglasses.specsavers.co.uk.